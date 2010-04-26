Crash in Bollinger County injures six local people - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Bollinger County injures six local people

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash Sunday night around 6:20 that resulted in 6 people being taken to local hospitals.

According to the crash report, a 1989 Chevrolet truck driven by 31-year-old Lisa Abney of Fredericktown crossed the centerline of Highway 51 and hit another truck, a 2002 Chevrolet S-10, driven by 64-year-old Tommie Reece of Park Hills.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and received moderate injuries.

The passengers in both trucks were also all wearing seatbelts and all received moderate injuries.

Passengers in Abney's truck were 23-year-old Ryan Burns of Farmington and 47-year-old Ronald Wilson of Fredericktown.

Passengers in Reece's truck were a 14-year-old from Fredericktown and 40-year-old Philip Lawler also of Fredericktown.

