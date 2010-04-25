Large turnout for prayer vigil

By Arnold Wyrick

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Massac County pastors and their churches come together to help grieving families after two recent tragedies.

The prayer vigil for the Purett family and the Jackson family brought out hundreds of people to the Superman Square in Metropolis on Sunday afternoon.

Area pastors lead the crowd in prayer and song to give strength to those families who had lost a loved one.

The Purett family lost 15-month-old Jackson this past week from a brain injury, and the Jackson family lost 42-year-old Regina Jackson on April 17th in a fatal crash at Mermet Lake.

"It means everything to me that so many people came out, and they care," says Barbara Watson, Regina's sister. "So many people have come through and helped us so much."

The crowd joined hands at times and prayed for the Jackson's, the Purett's and the family of 64-year-old Charles Blanton who also lost his life in the crash at Mermet Lake.

"God's in charge and we're not, and life is fragile. They're where all of us are going to be one day," Coach Kelly Glass said.

People also prayed for 5-year-old Will Blunk.

He was in the car at Mermet Lake when it flipped into the water. He remains on life support in a Saint Louis Hospital.

"He's not doing real good. He's still on his breathing machine," says Becky Jaco a friend of the family.

"We need all the prayers we can get."

