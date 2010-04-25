Obama to speak Sunday at miners' memorial

The April 5 explosion at Upper Big Branch was the nation's worst coal mine disaster in 40 years.

By The Associated Press

BECKLEY, W. Va. (AP) - President Barack Obama plans to deliver a eulogy for the 29 workers killed inside the Upper Big Branch mine Sunday.

Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and other administration officials are scheduled to attend a public memorial service in Beckley, West Virginia.

The state's governor, Joe Manchin, says the memorial is a chance to pay respects to the dead and the two miners who were injured.

The April 5 explosion was the nation's worst coal mine disaster in 40 years.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.