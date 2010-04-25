East Prairie P.D. damaged by storms, 911 back up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie P.D. damaged by storms, 911 back up

East Prairie P.D. damaged by storms, 911 back up

The East Prairie Police Department was damaged by Saturday's storms. The East Prairie Police Department was damaged by Saturday's storms.

By Heartland News

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - The East Prairie Police Department's radio system is operational again, although the police station is worse for the wear after Saturday's storms.

East Prairie dispatchers and police officers had to relocate for a while after the storm damaged the building's roof and caused flooding inside. According to the police chief, the department was forced to operate out of an emergency operations truck set up outside the station.

The storm also caused problems with the department's radio communications. Officers had to re-route 911 calls through the Charleston Police Department for a time.

Early Sunday morning, East Prairie officers told Heartland News department communications are back up and they are handling their own 911 calls again, but there is still a great deal of clean up needed in the building.

The chief says computers and other equipment are waterlogged due to flooding. The department will still partially work out of the emergency operations truck until alternate arrangements can be made.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly