East Prairie P.D. damaged by storms, 911 back up

By Heartland News

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - The East Prairie Police Department's radio system is operational again, although the police station is worse for the wear after Saturday's storms.

East Prairie dispatchers and police officers had to relocate for a while after the storm damaged the building's roof and caused flooding inside. According to the police chief, the department was forced to operate out of an emergency operations truck set up outside the station.

The storm also caused problems with the department's radio communications. Officers had to re-route 911 calls through the Charleston Police Department for a time.

Early Sunday morning, East Prairie officers told Heartland News department communications are back up and they are handling their own 911 calls again, but there is still a great deal of clean up needed in the building.

The chief says computers and other equipment are waterlogged due to flooding. The department will still partially work out of the emergency operations truck until alternate arrangements can be made.

