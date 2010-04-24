Deji Karim Drafted By Jacksonville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deji Karim Drafted By Jacksonville

By Heartland Sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Twenty-seven picks after taking Murray State defensive end Austen Lane the Jacksonville Jaguars stay in the Heartland and draft Southern Illinois Saluki running back Deji Karim with their 6th round pick.

Karim becomes the 21st player in school history and first Saluki taken since the NY Giants selected Brandon Jacobs in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Karim was the 2009 Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He ended his college career as SIU's all-time leader in all purpose yards with 2,339.

You might have a chance to see Lane and Karim when the jags play a regular season game October 24th at Kansas City or December 5th at Tennessee.

