Austen Lane Drafted by Jacksonville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Austen Lane Drafted by Jacksonville

By Heartland Sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - The dream of getting a chance to play at football's highest level becomes reality for Murray State defensive end Austen Lane.

He is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of Saturday's NFL draft with the 153rd overall pick. Lane was rock solid his senior season despite playing on a Racers team which won only three games.

He finished his career as Murray state's all-time leader with 29 sacks and 53 and a half tackles-for-loss and becomes the highest draft pick in the programs history.

Lane was selected as the 2009 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after leading the league with 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles-for-loss. 

He wrapped his college career recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown while playing in the 
Under Armour Senior Bowl. 

