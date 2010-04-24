East Prairie police dept. suffers storm damage

The severe weather that rolled through Mississippi County Saturday afternoon left a lot of damage in its wake. One of the hardest hit areas is along County Road 535 west of East Prairie.

The severe weather that rolled through Mississippi County Saturday afternoon left a lot of damage in its wake. One of the hardest hit areas is along County Road 535 west of East Prairie.

By Heartland News

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - The East Prairie Police Department had to move after Saturday's storm damaged the roof, causing flooding inside the building.

According to the police chief, the department is now operating out of a truck that's been set up near the police station.

The chief says the department is having radio issues so all 911 calls are being routed through Charleston, Missouri.

Crews are trying to get the department's radio system back up and running but it's not clear when that will happen.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.