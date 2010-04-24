Severe weather leaves behind damage, power loss

The East Prairie police department had to move after Saturday's storm damaged the roof, causing flooding inside the building.

By Heartland News

(KFVS) - The severe weather that rolled through Mississippi County Saturday afternoon left a lot of damage in its wake.

One of the hardest hit areas is along County Road 535 west of East Prairie.

Heartland News photojournalist Mike Mohundro reports several homes along the road have serious damage. One of the homes is so bad, it appears as if it imploded.

The owner of a mobile home on the road says when the storm came through it flipped his mobile home several times. The man says he eventually had to take refuge in a ditch and hold onto a culvert. He says his home is a total loss.

The Sheriff also reports the East Prairie police department's roof has been damaged and that water is leaking inside. Officers are trying to get the department back up and running.

As of 9:30 p.m., power is restored to all customers in the Heartland, according to Ameren UE's website. Flooded roads and trees down in the area of Wyatt, Charleston, and East Prairie.

NWS also reports numerous trees and power lines down in and south of Vienna, Illinois.

