Two injured in Ripley County wreck

By Heartland News

RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash near Doniphan puts a teenager and a Missouri man in the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Shauna Smith of Fairdealing was traveling southbound on Highway 160 about 10 miles east of Doniphan on Friday afternoon when she apparently failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle, driven by 72-year-old Clifford Baccus.

Smith was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital by ambulance.

Baccus received moderate injuries.

