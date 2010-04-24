Suspect held in deadly New Madrid stabbing

By Heartland News

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - A man has been charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with a Friday night stabbing in New Madrid.

Robert Daniel Rooker, 47, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, following a 911 call in which someone asked a dispatcher to send officers to a home in the 300 block of Powell Street. Upon arrival, deputies reported finding the victim inside the home, dead from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Rooker was being held in the New Madrid County Jail on no bond. Officers have not released a motive.

