Kentucky CAP Grant runs out of money

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A grant many Kentucky college students depend on is gone after the state runs out of money.

The College Access Program Grant, or CAP for short, is worth $1,800. However, since the money is gone, more than 16,000 students across the state are left scrambling to come up with that crash.

"Scissors, shoes, name tags," said nursing student Vicky Holland.

She says those supplies don't seem to cost much, but do add up over time.

"I would have a hard time getting the supplies I need if I didn't get the CAP grant," said Holland.

The CAP grant gives students $900 per semester. It can be used for whatever the student needs from books to supplies to gas to get to school.

"That could make or break whether or not someone can take an extra class or whether than can make it from one week to the next and help feed their family, so it really will make a big difference," said Sandy Barlow, Financial Aid Director at West Kentucky Community & Technical College.

Barlow says out of her nearly 8,000 students, about 75 percent depend on financial aid. A big chunk of those, won't get the CAP grant for the 2010-2011 year.

"We're talking, I would say, about 2,500 students," said Barlow.

Radiography student Shawna Hirsch says she's one of the lucky students getting the grant.

"It would be tighter for purchasing books and supplies," said Hirsch. "You always need that extra help with transportation, getting to and from your classes."

Both Hirsch and Barlow say they know students who aren't so lucky.

"I have several friends, including some friends in the nursing department who won't be getting in," Holland said.

Barlow says this money could have been easier to get, if people just filed earlier.

"Some, they're gonna be really shocked because a lot of students do wait and a lot of people don't file their taxes until later on," Barlow said.

The Financial Aid Director went on to say it's not surprising the money ran out. In fact, around 2,000 or so people don't receive the grant when they apply for it, because they applied to late. What's different this year is that the money ran out in March rather than May. Barlow says the lesson to be learned is if you need the money, file early.

