Business owner's letter to employee in jail lands him behind bars - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Business owner's letter to employee in jail lands him behind bars

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
Timothy C. Duffey (Photo: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Dept.) Timothy C. Duffey (Photo: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Dept.)

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - In a case that Cape Girardeau county prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle says is the first of it's kind he's ever seen, business owner Timothy C. Duffey faces a felony corruption charge over a letter he sent to a Cape County Jail inmate.

The inmate was a former employee of Duffey's who was in jail on charges of forging Duffey's signature on company check written in the amount of $470.06, Swingle said.  According to a probable cause statement, the check was forged and passed on or about February 26.

The employee was scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing last Thursday and Duffey was scheduled to appear as a witness.  However, the probable cause statement says Duffey admitted to sending his former employee a letter saying he would try to get a "special deal cut" for her if she could come up with the money, and that he would tell the prosecutor he might get "real forgetful at trial" if he were forced to testify.

Duffey, who owns Designated Driver taxi service in Cape, failed to show up in court on the day of the preliminary hearing and the case against the defendant was dismissed.

Duffey was arrested Thursday, where he remained Friday on a $10,000 cash only bond.  

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly