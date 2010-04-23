Business owner's letter to employee in jail lands him behind bars

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - In a case that Cape Girardeau county prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle says is the first of it's kind he's ever seen, business owner Timothy C. Duffey faces a felony corruption charge over a letter he sent to a Cape County Jail inmate.

The inmate was a former employee of Duffey's who was in jail on charges of forging Duffey's signature on company check written in the amount of $470.06, Swingle said. According to a probable cause statement, the check was forged and passed on or about February 26.

The employee was scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing last Thursday and Duffey was scheduled to appear as a witness. However, the probable cause statement says Duffey admitted to sending his former employee a letter saying he would try to get a "special deal cut" for her if she could come up with the money, and that he would tell the prosecutor he might get "real forgetful at trial" if he were forced to testify.

Duffey, who owns Designated Driver taxi service in Cape, failed to show up in court on the day of the preliminary hearing and the case against the defendant was dismissed.

Duffey was arrested Thursday, where he remained Friday on a $10,000 cash only bond.

