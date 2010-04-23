Honor Tour veterans receive send off for Washington, D.C. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Honor Tour veterans receive send off for Washington, D.C.

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A large crowd gathered Friday at Jackson High School to pay tribute to a group of World War II veterans leaving for Washington, D.C.

The ceremony had a greater turnout than some expected.

"I never think of myself as a hero but I guess I'm getting a hero's welcome so I'm just happy to be around," said Veteran Loomis Brown.

The veterans, part of a group called the Honor Tour, will see the World War II Memorial for free thanks to local donations.

A banker from Poplar Bluff organizes and solicits donations to take the veterans as often as possible. This is the seventh Honor Tour trip to D.C.

"It's something that we really all need to be very proud of," said Veteran Arnold Strickert. "This is great respect to the veterans of our country."

The veterans on this trip have waited since 2007 to go and the waiting list continues.

If you would like to donate to the Honor Tour trips, contact Rob Callahan in Poplar Bluff at (573) 718-1076.

