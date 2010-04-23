West Frankfort City Council lays off police, firefighters

By Heartland News

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - It's was a tough day in one Heartland community. On Friday morning, the West Frankfort City Council voted to lay off seven city employees. That includes three firefighters, three police officers, and one sewer department employee.

Mayor Marion Presley, Commissioners Jack Warren, and Frank Browning voted in favor of the layoffs. While Commissioners Leon Sailliez and Chris McPail voted against them.

West Frankfort Firefighter and union representative Derek Sailliez said he received his layoff notice letter just a short time after the council meeting ended.

"They already had the letters signed and ready to deliver as soon as we got back from the meeting and only had to walk a block to get to the meeting," Sailliez said.

Sailliez said they found out about the layoffs when city council members came out of executive session and read the names of those losing their jobs.

"They blind sided us. There was nothing in the agenda stating a reduction in man power for the city," Sailliez said.

"Layoffs I'm sure they were coming but not this quick," said Police and Fire Commissioner Leon Sailliez. "Nobody said we were going to do it today (Friday). I have a problem laying off union people, whether fire or police, when we still part-time people working for the city."

Commissioner Sailliez said originally, the meeting was to discuss the city's ambulance service.

Instead, he said job cuts became the focus even though it was not on the agenda.

That is because Friday's gathering is a continuation of last week's council meeting.

"Just saved having to advertise again, you have to give 48 hours notice. Just continue the meeting," Marion Presley said.

Mayor Presley said while he is sorry about the job cuts they had no any other choice.

"Just ran out of funds. Use up all your reserves and there are certain programs we can't take money out of," Presley said.

Presley said the city's lack of dollars did not happen overnight; it has been years in the making.

He added pension increases, delayed state payments, and a smaller tax base all help fuel Friday's outcome.

"There's other people around here that got less people than we have and they answer their fire calls, so we hope and assume we will be able to do so," Presley said about how the layoffs will affect fire and public safety.

"Reduction of man power is critical for the citizen's safety and our safety," Derek Sailliez said. "Whenever you do that to the police and fire departments you're looking at a lot of different situations arising."

The cuts take effect at midnight Saturday. Mayor Presley said they will have to monitor the money situation and more layoffs may be needed.

