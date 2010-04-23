Head-on crash with semi kills driver in Hardin County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Head-on crash with semi kills driver in Hardin County

By Heartland News

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Route 34 in Hardin County was shut down for six hours after deadly crash Friday morning.

Charles Littrell, 65, of Rosiclare, IL in Hardin County died in the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, a Littrell was driving a 1999 Mazda pick-up truck northbound when he hit a semi truck traveling southbound head-on.  ISP says Littrell attempted to pass another semi driven by 36-year-old Eric L. Weatherly and when he did, he went into southbound lane and hit another semi head-on.

The crash happened on Route 34 and Gaskin Mine Road at around 4:20 a.m.  One of the semi trucks was carrying coal and it spilled all over the road.

Robert Simmons, 62, was driving the semi that was hit head-on.  He was taken to an Evansville hospital.

Other semi driver refused medical at scene.

Both semi drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The road was closed between 145 in Saline County and 146 in Hardin County.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.

