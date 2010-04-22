Former Stoddard County doctor arrested

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) - Dr. Donna Jo Allmon used to see patients in Advance. Now, she'll see a judge on 14 drug counts.

Allmon's accused of using her position to prescribe herself powerful pain killers, like Valium, Norco, and Lortab.

According to the probable cause statement, Allmon obtained powerful painkillers under a different name, as well as writing prescriptions for "Sleeping Beauty" and "Snow White."

Allmon is not charged with selling the drugs, but SEMO Drug Task Force Detective Jason Morgan says the pain killers are becoming more and more prevalent on the streets.

"People are turning around and selling their pills for five to ten dollars a pill, so there's a lot of profit to be made in the pills and they are readily available," he said.

Drug Task Force Detective Corey Mitchell says prescription pills can be as addicting as meth, cocaine, or heroin.

"Just because it's a prescription drug and it's a legal medicine, they do have the cautions, if you will, from the FDA that they are very addictive and have addictive tendencies," said Mitchell.

Neither Morgan or Mitchell say they are surprised to hear of a doctor facing charges of possession, saying that a lot of prescription drug deals start in the doctor's office, and can be so addicting, doctors can get hooked themselves.

"They prescribing them hydrocodons, or hydromorphone or oxycotton for an ailment that they have, and they become addicted to it," Mitchell said.

The probable cause statement did not say Allmon was addicted to the pain medication, but a source told investigators that Allmon took controlled substances from the drug cabinet at will.

