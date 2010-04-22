92-year-old beaten, bound in Cairo home invasion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

92-year-old beaten, bound in Cairo home invasion

Willie Mitchell Williams Willie Mitchell Williams

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - An elderly woman is recovering and a man is in jail after a violent home invasion in Cairo.

Police say 92-year-old Callie Callahan of Cairo was beaten, and her hands, legs, feet and mouth were bound as a man stole items from her 16th Street home. The alleged home invasion took place Tuesday afternoon.  On Wednesday morning, a home healthcare worker discovered Callahan still tied up.

She was taken to the hospital where family members say she is recovering from her injuries.

Police arrested 52-year-old Willie Mitchell Williams of Klondike for the crime. He is charged with home invasion and theft over $300.

Thursday, a judge set Williams' bond at $250,000.  He was taken to the Tri-County Detention Center in Ullin.

