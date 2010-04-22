Making the Grade - Perfect attendance

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - Holly McKay is 13 days away from high school graduation.

From kindergarten through 12th grade Holly has never missed a day of school. In fact, she's never even missed an hour.

"I've had those days that I just did not want to get out of bed but I always give myself a reason to come to school," Holly said.

She says sometimes that reason is more social just to see friends and sometimes it is about academics.

Holly is a straight A student and plans to graduate number one in her class.

Teacher Tammy Davis taught Holly and says she knows the importance of being in a classroom. Principal, Karen Davis, agrees.

"I think perfect attendance is impressive for any year and to do it K through 12 is unbelievable almost," Davis said.

Unbelievable is right, especially when you do the math. Karen says Holly has been in class about 2,262 days and that's about 13, 572 hours!

Holly is definitely making the grade and plans to continue to do that in college at the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall.

