Man arrested on 20 counts of sodomy, child molestation charges

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested a Bollinger County man on several counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation.

James Borders, 49, of Zalma, faces 10 counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree with a person under the age of 14 years old and 10 counts of child molestation in the first degree.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office began investigating this case earlier in the month of April and found Borders is a registered sex offender on Bollinger County. He was convicted of statutory sodomy in 1987.

Borders lived in Scott County from 2006-2009 during the time of the alleged incidents.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail on $200,000 cash only bond.

The Scott City Police Department assisted the Scott County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.