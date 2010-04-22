Man arrested on 20 counts of sodomy, child molestation charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested on 20 counts of sodomy, child molestation charges

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
James Borders (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) James Borders (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested a Bollinger County man on several counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation.

James Borders, 49, of Zalma, faces 10 counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree with a person under the age of 14 years old and 10 counts of child molestation in the first degree.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office began investigating this case earlier in the month of April and found Borders is a registered sex offender on Bollinger County.  He was convicted of statutory sodomy in 1987.

Borders lived in Scott County from 2006-2009 during the time of the alleged incidents.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail on $200,000 cash only bond.

The Scott City Police Department assisted the Scott County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly