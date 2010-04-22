Police search for man charged with child porn

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perryville Police are searching for a man charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography Class B.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Bruce W. Jones, of Perryville, after finding several images and videos of minor children in the nude and performing sexual acts on his computer.

Police says Jones reported a burglary at his house and said his laptop was stolen. The computer was recovered a few days later, but when police examined it they found the nude photographs and videos of minor children from the United States, Germany, and Switzerland. The FBI and National Center of for Missing and Exploited Children helped identify the children in the pictures.

Police say the images were downloaded in the winter of 2008 while the computer was in Jones' possession.

Police say Jones has ties in Missouri and Texas. Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to contact the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.