Police search for man charged with child porn

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bruce Jones (Source: Perryville Police Dept.) Bruce Jones (Source: Perryville Police Dept.)

By Christy Hendricks

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perryville Police are searching for a man charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography Class B.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Bruce W. Jones, of Perryville, after finding several images and videos of minor children in the nude and performing sexual acts on his computer.

Police says Jones reported a burglary at his house and said his laptop was stolen.  The computer was recovered a few days later, but when police examined it they found the nude photographs and videos of minor children from the United States, Germany, and Switzerland.  The FBI and National Center of for Missing and Exploited Children helped identify the children in the pictures.

Police say the images were downloaded in the winter of 2008 while the computer was in Jones' possession.

Police say Jones has ties in Missouri and Texas.  Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to contact the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

