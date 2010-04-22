Mo. store GM says clerk won $258.5 million Powerball

The winning ticket for the biggest jackpot in Missouri history was sold at a convenience store in Marshall, and a store official said Thursday that the winner is a clerk who works at the store.

A 5 p.m. news conference has been scheduled at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to announce the name of the winner.

Lottery officials announced Thursday that a Powerball ticket purchased at the city's Break Time convenience store hit all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The $258.5 million jackpot is the biggest ever won in Missouri, and the 10th-biggest Powerball jackpot ever.

The Lottery declined to confirm the man's identify until the news conference, but Break Time general manager Jackie Maxwell said his name is Chris Shaw.

Break Time will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

