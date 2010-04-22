Early morning fire destroys trailer home in Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a trailer fire around 2:45 Thursday morning.

The fire was at a home in Starview Court trailer park just off the 1900 block of north Kingshighway.

When fire crews arrived at the home they could see flames on the deck. The fire then quickly spread inside destroying the home.

According to an investigator on the scene it appears the home was recently vacated and no one was currently living there.

No one was injured in the fire or fighting the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

