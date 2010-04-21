SIU campus bitten by McAfee Security Bug

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - By 8 a.m. Wednesday SIU's Information Technology Department knew they had a serious problem with the campus computer system.

"We had several people come into work this morning to find their PC had either shut down, or when they tried to boot them up this morning it went into a reboot process," said Frank Scobby director of SIU Information Technology.

The problem was embedded in the McAfee Security Anti virus software.

"When this was released it incorrectly reported a system file that windows uses as a virus and so it tried to quarantine the file which made windows unusable," said Bill Schaplowsky an SIU network administrator.

It took several hours for the IT Department to figure out how to get rid of the bug and during that time hundreds of computers across the SIU campus were useless.

"Usually it's a breeze for us here at the Information Center in the Student Center," said Mats Forteenberry.

" But, today we had to go back to our normal phone books and catalogues to help people today. It's been hurting the whole campus."

Late Wednesday afternoon a fix for the problem was being sent across the SIU campus and to those computers affected by the McAfee Bug.

"We have posted an unofficial patch a process to fix the PC and then we suggest people go to the McAfee website to download the latest patch from that company." Scobby said.

