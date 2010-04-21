Man accused of striking, binding 92-year-old woman

By Heartland News

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Cairo Police arrested a man accused of hitting a 92-year-old woman and binding her hands, feet, and mouth.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning, but the home invasion happened Tuesday about 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of 16th Street.

A 92-year-old Callie Callahan, a retired school teacher, was struck several times and her hands, feet and mouth were bound, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Callahan was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Police arrested 52-year-old Willie Mitchell Williams, of Klondike Illinois on charges of home invasion and burglary.

