Some Cairo students injured in hit-and-run crash

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) – Some Cairo High School students had a scary ride home Tuesday when a driver hit the side of their bus and didn't stop.

According to Cairo Superintendent Leotis Swopes, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. A car pulled out of a parking lot on Poplar Street and hit the right side of the bus, then fled the scene.

"When you hear a crash, you think a bus hit something or someone, but that wasn't the case. Someone just barreled out of the parking lot," Swopes said.

"The car hit us real hard on the side that's where most of us were sitting, I was sitting on that side," said Cairo High School student Tatiana Ivy.

Ivy was among several Cairo high school students who felt a little sore at school Wednesday.

"When it hit, I jumped up real fast and bumped my back and hurt my back and neck," said Ivy.

Doris Lowe had two grand kids and a daughter riding on that bus. That's why she says she's infuriated that the driver didn't stop.

"Whoever hit the bus just kept going like nothing happened" said Lowe. "I was upset about it."

The damaged bus is out of commission, but Superintendent Swopes says that hasn't affected any bus routes.

Meantime, police continue to investigate, but have not made any arrests in this hit-and-run case.

