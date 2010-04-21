Some Cairo students injured in hit-and-run crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some Cairo students injured in hit-and-run crash

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) – Some Cairo High School students had a scary ride home Tuesday when a driver hit the side of their bus and didn't stop.

According to Cairo Superintendent Leotis Swopes, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m.  A car pulled out of a parking lot on Poplar Street and hit the right side of the bus, then fled the scene.

"When you hear a crash, you think a bus hit something or someone, but that wasn't the case. Someone just barreled out of the parking lot," Swopes said.

"The car hit us real hard on the side that's where most of us were sitting, I was sitting on that side," said Cairo High School student Tatiana Ivy.

Ivy was among several Cairo high school students who felt a little sore at school Wednesday.

"When it hit, I jumped up real fast and bumped my back and hurt my back and neck," said Ivy.

Doris Lowe had two grand kids and a daughter riding on that bus. That's why she says she's infuriated that the driver didn't stop.

"Whoever hit the bus just kept going like nothing happened" said Lowe. "I was upset about it."

The damaged bus is out of commission, but Superintendent Swopes says that hasn't affected any bus routes.

Meantime, police continue to investigate, but have not made any arrests in this hit-and-run case.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly