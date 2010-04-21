Missouri's Cash for Appliances program

More than 80 percent of the funds reserved for the Energize Missouri Appliance Rebate are still available to consumers.

More than 80 percent of the funds reserved for the Energize Missouri Appliance Rebate are still available to consumers.

More than 80 percent of funds still available for MO Appliance Rebate

More than 80 percent of funds still available for MO Appliance Rebate

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

KELSO, MO (KFVS) - This week in Missouri going green can actually save you some green.

The energize Missouri Appliance Rebate Program began Monday.

Basically this program offers a rebate if you replace your old appliances with more efficient Energy Star appliances.

Similar state cash for appliances programs have been extremely popular. Illinois ran their rebates earlier this month; the money ran out in less than 11 hours.

Luckily for Missourians, there is still about half of the $5.67 million up for grabs.

Jonathon Ressel is the sales manager at Kelso Sales and Service. He says he's seen much more activity this week thanks to the rebate program.

"They want to take your old appliance that is using too much water and electricity, and replace it with the new Energy Star," said Ressel.

Although, every appliance does not qualify. There are five categories in this rebate program that qualify: space heating, space cooling, water heating, clothes washers and dishwashers.

Customer Ruth Rendol is redoing her kitchen and says this week is the perfect time to buy new appliances.

"I come in here to look for a refrigerator, a cook top and double ovens and a dishwasher," said Rendol.

Refrigerators don't fall in the cash for appliances program, but Missouri is also having a sales tax holiday through Saturday, April 24 at midnight.

"You do not have to pay the Missouri portion of the sales tax on Energy Star related appliances," said Ressel, "It expands into refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners and other appliances that aren't included in the cash for appliances rebate."

If you buy Energy Star appliances this week that's not it on savings, Ressel says many manufacturers are also running promotions. Combine these three promotions and you could easily save more than $100 on appliances like dishwashers, or even thousands on heating and cooling systems. Ressel says in his family operated store he hasn't seen savings like this since it's been open in 1969.

See the links below for more on the program.

http://www.dnr.mo.gov/transform/energizemissourirebate.htm

http://dor.mo.gov/news/2009/031709

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.