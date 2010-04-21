Delta students remember classmate killed in crash

By Holly Brantley

DELTA, MO (KFVS) - If you have a child, please tell them to wear their seatbelt. That's the message from Cindy Clark who's 16-year-old son Kyle Phelps died in a truck crash Tuesday afternoon.

Delta students are setting up memorials to their friend. Wednesday morning they had a memorial at the school in front of the flag pole. Kyle was a freshman at Delta.

Students say Phelps was always smiling.

"It's especially hard," said Chasity Taylor. "All you can do is sit and cry."

"He'd do anything to make you smile," said Alysha Vessells.

Counselors were on hand for students at Delta High School Wednesday.

