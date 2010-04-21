Doctor discusses missing man found in Tenn. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Doctor discusses missing man found in Tenn.

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A Stoddard County man missing since Monday afternoon has been found alive more than 200 miles from his home.

Ralph Hall, 76, of Dexter was found by Nashville, Tennessee police shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He was on the side of the road changing a flat tire when police arrived and contacted the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department.

Other than being disoriented, Hall had no injuries.

"The striking thing is the fact that the patient was able to function and do a fairly complex motor activity, which is driving," said Dr. Reza Jalal.

Dr. Jalal says Hall's case reminds him of other cases in which his patients have had transient global amnesia.

"They can hold a conversation and their consciousness is perfect, as opposed to someone who had a mini stroke phenomenon in which there are other neurological findings or delirium which is associated with dementia," he said.

Dr. Jalal says he can't say for sure what Hall suffered from to make him drive so far from home, but says his possible bout with amnesia won't result in any long term health problems, and says reoccurring episodes are rare and short-lived.

