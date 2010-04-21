Bomb squad inspects Civil War era cannon ball - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bomb squad inspects Civil War era cannon ball

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Paducah Police Dept.) (Source: Paducah Police Dept.)

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - What started as a call about a possible live ordnance ended with a piece of history from the Civil War.

The Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a call from Daniel McKendree about a cannon ball that he moved from his parents' yard on Kentucky Avenue.  McKendree moved the ball to his home on Clay Street and thought it might be a live ordnance.

The bomb squad X-rayed the cannon ball and determined it was solid metal and not explosive.

The Parrott cannon ball from the Civil War era is eight inches in diameter and weighs more than 60 pounds.

McKendree plans to keep the cannon ball because of its historical value.

