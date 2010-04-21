Two fires near Paducah leave families without homes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two fires near Paducah leave families without homes

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Future City fire
Future City fire

By Heartland News

FUTURE CITY, KY (KFVS) - A fire destroyed part of a modular home just west of Paducah Wednesday.

The fire broke out in an addition of a home on the 9500 block of Old Highway 60 near Future City.

The house is between Metropolis Lake Road and McKendree Church Road in McCracken County.

Crews pushed the fire back to it's origin and kept it contained to that area.  The house has smoke and water damage.

Fire crews think it started as an electrical fire.

No one was home at the time.  However, a couple and their seven children, several with special needs, lived there.

The West McCracken County Fire Department and Concord Fire Department fought the fire.

No one was hurt.

A fire destroyed a home on Harrison Street in Paducah Tuesday evening.  A family of two lived there.

The Red Cross is helping the families find temporary housing and providing financial assistance for their immediate food and clothing needs.

