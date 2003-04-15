Benjamin Jones

CPL Benjamin R. Jones, son of Pam and Jeff Brown of DuQuoin, IL, and Russell Jones of Rogers, Arkansas. He's 22 years old and attended MCRD, San Diego. He was stationed at Camp Lejuene, NC, before being deployed to Iraq. He is a Mortar Man with the 2nd Marine Division. His family and friends are very proud of him. We miss him and love him a lot.

Sent by mother Pam Brown, DuQuoin.