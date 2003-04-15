Stephen Pind - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Our hero, PVT Stephen Pind, Kelso, MO, is currently seeing front line action in Iraq with his unit, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division from Ft. Stewart, GA.  Our love and full support goes out to Stephen and his army brothers and sisters, a true family within itself.    
 
Jack and Barbara Young, Kelso, MO
and all your family in Southeast Missouri 

 

