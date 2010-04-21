Cash stolen, windows broken during early morning downtown Cape Girardeau break-in

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating the break-in and attempted break-in of two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to police someone broke a window in the front of Bob's Shoe Service at 515 Broadway shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police say there was some cash missing from the business.

According to witnesses the alarm at Bob's Shoe Service was going off shortly before 4 Wednesday morning.

Police say the person then broke a window at the Tattoo Spot at 419 Broadway but did not get into the business. The owner of the tattoo parlor, who lives above the business, saw the man running from his store down the alley.

At this time police are still looking for the person. If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call your local police.

