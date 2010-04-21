Police identify body found in woods near I-55 in Pemiscot Co.

By Heartland News

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office identifies the body of a man found in a wooded area just east of I-55 Tuesday afternoon.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Gordon Lee Williams, 62, of Harrogate, Tennessee died of a gunshot wound in a possible suicide.

The body's decomposition indicates it had been there for more than a month.

A construction worker resurfacing I-55 found Williams' body along Highway H near I-55 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Williams abandoned vehicle was towed from the 11.2 mile marker on I-55 on March 15.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol's division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Pemiscot County Coroner's Officer are continuing the investigation.

