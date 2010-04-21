Police identify body found in woods near I-55 in Pemiscot Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police identify body found in woods near I-55 in Pemiscot Co.

By Heartland News

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office identifies the body of a man found in a wooded area just east of I-55 Tuesday afternoon.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Gordon Lee Williams, 62, of Harrogate, Tennessee died of a gunshot wound in a possible suicide.

The body's decomposition indicates it had been there for more than a month.

A construction worker resurfacing I-55 found Williams' body along Highway H near I-55 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Williams abandoned vehicle was towed from the 11.2 mile marker on I-55 on March 15.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol's division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Pemiscot County Coroner's Officer are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly