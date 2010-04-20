SCAM ALERT: Business credit card machine hacked; fraudulent purchases made

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

PERRYVILLE/STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) - Several area residents have come forward saying someone made fraudulent charges on their account.

"They just said they were shutting off my credit card. Call them as soon as I could," said Ste. Genevieve business owner Terri Monohan.

Monohan says she always extremely careful with her credit and bank accounts, so when she got a call from the Credit Fraud Bureau, she couldn't believe someone had stolen more than $1,000 from her.

"I never let it out of my sight, so I was really shocked to see that many charges," said Monohan. "Game Stop in Tennessee, Game Stop in Georgia. An Office Depot for like $450, 60, 80 dollars. Then there was a Wal-Mart charge."

"I think there is roughly around potentially 200 victims at this time," said Major Jason Schott of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department.

Major Schott says he believes that number will likely grow. He says this all goes back to a restaurant named Sirro's and the store's credit card machine.

"Apparently they had a security breach," said Schott. "That device, subsequently was sent off to be repaired and we believe that's where the numbers were drawn off at that time."

Major Schott said the owner of Sirro's had nothing to do with it. In fact, he had no idea anything like this was even going on.

"He's probably as much of a victim as the people with their credit cards," Schott said.

What should one do if her or she thinks she is a victim?

"If you notice there's something on your account that you didn't authorize, get to your bank as soon as you can," said Denise Steffens, Vice President of the Perryville First State Community Bank.

Steffens says some of her customers have been hit by the scam. She says the bank is the first place you should go if you think someone stole money from your account.

"We will cancel the card immediately, which stops any future transactions," Steffens said.

Steffens says after filling out some dispute forms, it usually take two or three days to get your money back.

"Don't use it and pay with cash," said Major Schott. "That's gonna be your best bet."

Both Monohan and Steffens agree, this is a frustrating situation and they hope the suspects get what they deserve.

"Get a job," Monohan said. "If you spend so much energy getting a job and doing a good job at a job, you wouldn't have to do this."

"I really hope they find who did this and they're prosecuted," said Steffens.

Major Schott says if you've been scammed, after you visit your bank, you need to file a report at your local police or sheriff's department.

The name of the company allegedly responsible for hacking the card machine isn't being released during the investigation.

