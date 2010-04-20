Patrol identifies Delta teen killed in crash

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now reporting the teen that was killed in a Tuesday afternoon wreck near Delta is 16-year-old Kyle Phelps of Delta.

The patrol reports Phelps was killed around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway EE one mile east of Delta toward Chaffee when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and hit an embankment in the ditch.

Phelps was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.

Delta R-V superintendent Nate Crowden says Phelps was a freshman at Delta High School.

Scott County Sheriff Office, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Delta Fire Department responded to the scene.

