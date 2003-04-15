Anjurr Henderson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anjurr Henderson

My nephew Anjurr comes from a single parent family. He shares a deep sense of loyalty to his mother and four siblings. He has not succumbed to the negative elements that plague his generation. Anjurr chose to enlist in the corp, now he serves in Iraq. He's my hero, because he didn't take the easy way out.

Joe Ward (uncle)

 

Powered by Frankly