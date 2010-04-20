Lost turkey hunter found

By Heartland News

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Rescue crews found a lost turkey hunter in Union County, Illinois.

He was rescued by boat on the Little Grassy Lake in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge a little before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was lost near a lake where Union, Williamson, and Jackson counties meet.

Union County Sheriff David Livesay says Brad Staley, 39, of Herrin went turkey hunting Tuesday morning. He was reported lost about noon Tuesday.

Staley was checked out by EMS on the scene and left with Sheriff Livesay more than three hours later after a search by land, plane, and boat.

Search crews used contact with Staley's cell phone, and an Illinois State Police plane to locate him. Then, rescue teams on ATVs and a boat attempted to reach his location.

Sheriff Livesay says it's important to be prepared when heading out in the wilderness.

Staley is doing well despite exhaustion.

The Union County Sheriff's Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Conservation, and Crab Orchard Federal Wildlife are assisting in the rescue effort.

