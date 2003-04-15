James Potter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

James Potter

This is our hero from Poplar Bluff. James Dale Potter Jr. He has been in the Navy since 2001. He is stationed in Cuba. Waiting to welcome him home is his parents James Dale Potter Sr., Sylvia Potter, and the rest of his family in Poplar Bluff.

