William Palmer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

William Palmer

This is one of our hero's. William Palmer stationed with the 101st Rangers. He has been in the Army since 2000. We would like to tell him that we are looking for him to come home safe and all of his family in Poplar Bluff cares about him. And all of his family in Fort Cambell. Waiting for our hero to come home.

 

Powered by Frankly