LCPL Aaron King is 21 years old and a 2000 graduate of JHS. He is an Aircraft/Comm/Nav/Elect/Wpnry Systs Technician in the Marine Corps. He is currently stationed in Kuwait with HMLA 169 where he works on Cobra and Huey helicopters. Aaron's family is very proud of him, and loves and misses him very much. We pray that God will bless him and all Americans overseas, and return them safely home.

With love,

Jerry, Phyllis and Amanda King