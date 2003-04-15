Michael Goodson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Michael Goodson

PFC Michael Todd Goodson is a member of the 101st Airborne Division, Field Artillery, in Ft. Campbell, KY. He is currently stationed in Iraq. He is the son of Annie Hawks of Morganfield, KY, engaged to Heather Stafford of Harrisburg, IL, and expecting his first born in October.

Heather Stafford

 

