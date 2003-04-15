Ron Johnson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ron Johnson

Sgt. Ron Johnson - 1221st National
Dexter, MO

Ron is the son of Ron and Becky Johnson of Essex, MO. Ron has one sister, Arlisa Johnson of Maryville. We love him and pray for his safe return along with all other brave military members.

 

