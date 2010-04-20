Teen charged with bomb threat at Paducah, Ky Pizza Hut

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police arrested a Paducah man after he admitted making a bomb threat at Pizza Hut because he didn't want to come to work that day.

Rickey Ort, 18, of Benton Road, is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Police received a 911 call on April 10 from a male saying "you got 30 minutes to get to Pizza Hut or the bomb blows."

The caller said he was referring to the Pizza Hut located at 2805 Lone Oak Road.

Police responded to the restaurant and determined the call was a hoax. The building was evacuated.

Ort was an employee of the Pizza Hut. He admitted to Paducah police that he made the call because he did not feel like working that day.

Ort was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail.