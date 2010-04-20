Teen charged with bomb threat at Paducah, Ky Pizza Hut - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen charged with bomb threat at Paducah, Ky Pizza Hut

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Rickey Ort (Source: Paducah Police Dept.) Rickey Ort (Source: Paducah Police Dept.)

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police arrested a Paducah man after he admitted making a bomb threat at Pizza Hut because he didn't want to come to work that day.

Rickey Ort, 18, of Benton Road, is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Police received a 911 call on April 10 from a male saying "you got 30 minutes to get to Pizza Hut or the bomb blows."

The caller said he was referring to the Pizza Hut located at 2805 Lone Oak Road.

Police responded to the restaurant and determined the call was a hoax.  The building was evacuated.

Ort was an employee of the Pizza Hut.  He admitted to Paducah police that he made the call because he did not feel like working that day.

Ort was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

