Shane Strickler - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shane Strickler

Shane Strickler is in the Army. He graduated from Puxico High School in 1997. He Joined the Army in May 2000. Our thoughts and prayers are with All the Men and Women who are serving our country, and their families and Hope for their Safe return Home!!

Shane WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOU! WE LOVE AND MISS YOU!
Nancy & Robert Richardson and Family

Powered by Frankly