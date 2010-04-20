Christopher, IL man accused of breaking into home of 93-year-old

By Heartland News

CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a Christopher man on several charges after stealing an ATV.

Police say 18-year-old Cody Key admitted to taking the 4-wheeler from a location on Green Acre Drive, and hiding it just outside West City. Police say the ATV had been hot wired.

Police also say Key broke into the a home at least three different times between July 2009 and April 2010.

A 93-year-old woman lived alone in that home.

Police say each time Key broke in, he unplugged the woman's phone and stole money.

Police also say one time he even picked up her mattress while she was in bed, looking for cash.

The women had lived in fear for the last year, according to police.

Christopher police say they installed a camera in the victim's home, and caught Key on tape.

Key faces four charges of theft over $300, one charge of theft under $300, three charges of burglary, and one charge of criminal damage to property.

