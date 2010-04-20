Jump Snap: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - No more tripping over the rope with this. Jump Snap promises to burn calories and take away that frustration, but Does it Work?

Even the commercial for this week's product admits you might laugh at this at first, but after thinking about it, it is true you can't get much of a calorie burn if you're constantly tripping over a rope. So, maybe there is some bounce to the Jump Snap?

"What if you don't have a little screwdriver like this?" notes one of my testers right away as she assembles the product.

One thing's for sure: before we even give it a twirl, we note it's a lot easier to pick up your average rope than program this one. Our tester, Laura Burton, and personal trainer Nan Blattel add the weights to this rope to see just how much of a calorie burn it offers. Both are very skeptical at first.

"I feel you get momentum with the rope and you're doing more," said Laura.

After a few hops, Laura gets that momentum though.

"Definitely harder with the weights."

You can choose how much weight you add in. You also program in your own height and weight. The counters on the handles then show you how many jumps you make and total calories burned. Laura notices a difference even after one-minute of jumping.

"14 calories and 149 jumps. I just feel like it gets tangled up though."

What? How can a ropeless jump rope get tangled? It's true. Both Laura and Nan said the handles sometimes didn't make a whole revolution, throwing them off a bit.

"Still the benefit of a jump rope and a good cardio workout, especially without breaking the bank is a good concept," said Nan.

That's just it, the Jump Snap costs $40 and after comparing it to a plain old jump rope, the girls say they're just not seeing the advantages.

"I just can't get over that price."

"For $40, I say save your money."

Still, the company says the $40 includes a few workout DVD's, a dieting and fitness book, and boasts the computerized calorie counter in this is much better than one you'd find on a weighted jump rope.

These ladies agree you'll likely lose weight if you used this, along with healthy eating, but they're still not skipping over that price tag, among other things.

"I'd give it a grade 'D'. I felt like the directions were confusing. You can get a weighted jump rope for cheaper and it counts your calories pretty well," said Laura.

"I'd have to give it a 'D'," said Nan.

This product works, but just not quite enough to convince us to go ropeless in the end. The Jump Snap turns a less than average 'D' on this Does it Work test.

