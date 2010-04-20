Woman dies after firefighters pull her from 2nd floor of burning house

By Heartland News

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A woman pulled from the second story of a burning home Tuesday morning has died.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick says 47-year-old Donna Gerhardt died of smoke inhalation after a fire at her home in Scott County.

Gerhardt died at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The home is located at 808 David Lane in Miner.

Fire tore through the two-story home for at least half an hour.

According to the Miner Fire Department, firefighters entered the house and were able to remove a woman on the 2nd floor of the home while it was still on fire.

There is no cause for this fire at this time and the fire Marshall has been called in. However, the Scott County Coroner says the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

