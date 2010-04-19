Stoddard County missing man found alive in Nashville, TN

By Heartland News

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - There is good news Wednesday morning about 76-year-old Ralph Hall of Stoddard County. Hall had been missing for 2 days, but was found Wednesday morning alive in Nashville, TN.

Hall was last seen leaving the Dexter McDonald's Monday afternoon.

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner says Hall was found by Nashville police in a van on the side of a road. The van had a flat tire. Sheriff Hefner says Hall was confused and disorientated but otherwise in good health.

His family from Stoddard County is now on their way to Nashville to bring him home.

We were told Hall does not have a history of health problems, no dementia or Alzheimer's.

About 60 people searched for Hall Monday. Local fire departments from Dexter to Morehouse searched south of Highway 60.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.