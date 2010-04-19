City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with possibility of bringing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with possibility of bringing in casino

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The casino issue wasn't widely discussed at Monday's city council meeting, but one citizen did speak about his hopes that the Cape City Council will vote on the casino. The man said he was against the casino, and if the council didn't put it to some sort of vote, he would move forward with a petition to put it on the ballot.

The council has been talking about bringing in a casino for some time now. Mayor Harry Rediger says the next step of that process begins this week.

"Our city manager will be forwarding a letter to the state Gaming Commission this week, noting a level of interest in that type of a development," said Mayor Rediger. "They've gotta be right for Cape Girardeau and our citizens. We will look at that as a business opportunity for the city and we will want to protect the city in all of the infrastructure issues and all those things that go along with it."

The mayor stressed the city is still in the early stages of this development. Right now it's still unclear if and when a casino will actually come to Cape Girardeau.

